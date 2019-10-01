Name: Aria DiMezzo
Age: Old enough to be wary of central planners
How long have you lived in Keene: 1.5 years
Family: A sister
Education: B.S. in MIS
Occupation: Radio Talk Show host
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: LRN.FM
Public/government service: Government is a parasitic organization. With pride: no government service.
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
To present Keene with a viable option of peace, love, and liberty. How can you say you love Keene if you don’t want it to be free? How can you say you love the people of Keene if you don’t want them to be free? Freedom is a thing to be cherished and embraced, not feared and oppressed. Humanity is imperfect, and beautiful in their imperfection.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
Property taxes that are keeping landlords in positions of power while effectively prohibiting the people from buying houses, due to apartments becoming the most effective way of paying those property taxes. Either you own the property or you don’t. These taxes are a way for the state to ensure they ultimately maintain ownership, and can take the property if their yearly “rent” isn’t paid. The city of Keene should protect its people from this racket, not subject them to it.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
Repealing all regulations and taxes. I get that a lot of politicians have visions they want to implement, and treat populations like gardens — siphoning resources from some places to use in other places, and using regulations and taxes to try to force the garden to grow a certain way. This is unbridled hubris. All we have to do is let free human beings do their thing. The council’s only duty should be in preventing “higher” levels of government from sinking their ravenous teeth into the citizens of Keene. Their planned garden sounds great, but it doesn’t turn out well for the flowers being starved so their resources can be directed to where the central planners, in their arrogant pretense of omniscience, think they should be. You’re not a chess piece to be moved on the board, nor a plant that can be starved so nutrients are sent where some sociopathic gardener has decided those nutrients should be. You’re a human being. Don’t let would-be gardeners take that from you with false promises. Stand up and shout, “No! I will not be used! I am not a resource! I am a human being!”
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
Organic development versus central planning. Central planning is a conceit (see: F.A. Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom”). Anarchy is the mother of order, because order is the most natural result of human existence. It’s the state that creates disorder, and then uses the created disorder as justification for more regulations and restrictions, which then create more disorder, and which it then uses as justification for more regulations and restrictions. Humanity is at war with itself: a dark side of power, fear, and control, and the light side of peace, love, and liberty. It’s Campbellian. We must travel into the labyrinth and conquer the darkness within. Only then can we emerge into the light. When we look out into the news and we see war, death, terrorism, concentration camps… We are looking directly into the darkness in us all. We can defeat this, though. It’s a simple choice between fear and love. No effort, no energy, no action. Just a choice, and a simple one, between the darkness of fear and the warmth of love.