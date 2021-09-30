Area Sports Schedule, Sept. 30 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys SoccerConant boys soccer at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.Fall Mountain boys soccer vs. Stevens, 6 p.m. Girls SoccerKeene girls soccer vs. Bedford, 4 p.m.Hinsdale girls soccer at Newport, 4 p.m.GolfMonadnock golf vs. Conant, Lebanon, 3:30 p.m. VolleyballConVal volleyball at Milford, 4:45 p.m.Keene volleyball at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.Field HockeyConant field hockey at Kearsarge, 4 p.m.Keene State field hockey at Smith, 6:30 p.m.TennisFPU women’s tennis vs. Assumption, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Field Hockey Volleyball Golf Tennis Schedule Bedford Recommended for you Tickets on sale soon! Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain golf Jake Daniels, ConVal boys soccer Seamus Howard, Keene football Torin Kindopp, Keene boys cross country Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOnly 73 southern resident orcas exist in the wild. Scientists just discovered that 3 of them are pregnantArrest made in concert attack that left Keene woman temporarily paralyzedHundred Nights defends stance on guests, employees on sex-offender registry.Keene runners take top spots in DeMar half marathonArea schools: Recent vandalism likely inspired by social mediaFirefighters team up for special delivery in RichmondCheshire Medical gearing up for new residency program, expansion to Maple Ave.City employee charges mayoral candidate with stalkingWinchester names new police chief, to start Oct. 4With half sours and more, Pickle Festival enjoys sweet return Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No