Boys Soccer

Conant boys soccer at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.

Fall Mountain boys soccer vs. Stevens, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Keene girls soccer vs. Bedford, 4 p.m.

Hinsdale girls soccer at Newport, 4 p.m.

Golf

Monadnock golf vs. Conant, Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

ConVal volleyball at Milford, 4:45 p.m.

Keene volleyball at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.

Field Hockey

Conant field hockey at Kearsarge, 4 p.m.

Keene State field hockey at Smith, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

FPU women’s tennis vs. Assumption, 1 p.m.

