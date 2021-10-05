Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 5 Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys SoccerConant vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.Keene vs. Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m. Fall Mtn. vs. Newport, 7 p.m.Girls SoccerKeene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.Monadnock vs. Hinsdale, 4 p.m.Fall Mtn. at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.Conant at Wilton-Lyndeborough, 5:30 p.m.Women’s SoccerFranklin Pierce at Saint Anselm, 4 p.m.Field Hockey ConVal at Goffstown, 4 p.m.Keene vs. Dover, 4:30 p.m.Monadnock at Kearsarge, 5 p.m.GolfMonadnock vs. Conant, ConVal, Fall Mtn, 3:30 p.m.FPU men at NE-10 Championship at Concord Country ClubCross CountryKeene at Salem Meet, 4 p.m.ConVal at John Stark, 4 p.m.VolleyballFranklin Pierce vs. Bentley, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Click the Image Below to Purchase Tickets for the Extraordinary Women Event Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Sophia Bruzgis, Fall Mountain soccer Jack Elkin, Keene unified soccer Eric McGrath, ConVal football Gabe Hill, Monadnock golf Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity employee charges mayoral candidate with stalkingArrest made in concert attack that left Keene woman temporarily paralyzedLinda Evangelista says CoolSculpting 'disfigured' her. Here's what experts say about the procedure.Only 73 southern resident orcas exist in the wild. Scientists just discovered that 3 of them are pregnantWalpole crash sends four to the hospital SaturdayPaper shortage hits American retailers when they need it mostKeene High School threat found to be false alarmProposed 59-unit development in Rindge nearing final approvalNew bridal shop bound for downtown KeeneExperts: Area case points to deficiencies in court-ordered safeguards against violence Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No