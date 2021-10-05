AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Boys Soccer

Conant vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.

Keene vs. Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mtn. vs. Newport, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Monadnock vs. Hinsdale, 4 p.m.

Fall Mtn. at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Conant at Wilton-Lyndeborough, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Franklin Pierce at Saint Anselm, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

ConVal at Goffstown, 4 p.m.

Keene vs. Dover, 4:30 p.m.

Monadnock at Kearsarge, 5 p.m.

Golf

Monadnock vs. Conant, ConVal, Fall Mtn, 3:30 p.m.

FPU men at NE-10 Championship at Concord Country Club

Cross Country

Keene at Salem Meet, 4 p.m.

ConVal at John Stark, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Franklin Pierce vs. Bentley, 7 p.m.

