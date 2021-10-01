AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Saturday

Football

Franklin Pierce football vs. Assumption, 1 p.m.

Keene football vs. Nashua North, 2 p.m.

Monadnock football vs. Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain football at Newfound, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain boys soccer at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.

ConVal boys soccer vs. Oyster River, 11 a.m.

Conant boys soccer at Mascenic, 1 p.m.

Monadnock boys soccer vs. Campbell, 3 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer at Pittsfield, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Monadnock girls soccer at Conant, 1 p.m.

Hinsdale girls soccer at Pittsfield, 1 p.m.

ConVal girls soccer vs. Hollis-Brookline, 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Conant field hockey at Mascenic, 11 a.m.

Keene State field hockey vs. Bridgewater State, 1:30 p.m.

Keene field hockey at Monadnock, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Keene State volleyball vs. Eastern Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Keene State volleyball vs. RIT, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Keene State cross country at Keene State Invitational, 10 a.m.

Franklin Pierce cross country at Bruce Kirsh Cross Country Cup

Men’s Soccer

Keene State men’s soccer at Eastern Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce men’s soccer at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State women’s soccer vs. Eastern Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s soccer at Bentley, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Franklin Pierce men’s tennis at Merrimack, TBA

Sunday

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce field hockey vs. Molloy, 11 a.m.

Men’s Tennis

Franklin Pierce men’s tennis at Merrimack, TBA

Rowing

Franklin Pierce rowing at Textile River Regatta

