Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 2-3 Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SaturdayFootballFranklin Pierce football vs. Assumption, 1 p.m. Keene football vs. Nashua North, 2 p.m.Monadnock football vs. Trinity, 6:30 p.m.Fall Mountain football at Newfound, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerFall Mountain boys soccer at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.ConVal boys soccer vs. Oyster River, 11 a.m.Conant boys soccer at Mascenic, 1 p.m.Monadnock boys soccer vs. Campbell, 3 p.m.Hinsdale boys soccer at Pittsfield, 3 p.m.Girls SoccerMonadnock girls soccer at Conant, 1 p.m.Hinsdale girls soccer at Pittsfield, 1 p.m.ConVal girls soccer vs. Hollis-Brookline, 2 p.m.Field HockeyConant field hockey at Mascenic, 11 a.m.Keene State field hockey vs. Bridgewater State, 1:30 p.m.Keene field hockey at Monadnock, 3:30 p.m.Volleyball Keene State volleyball vs. Eastern Connecticut, 12 p.m.Keene State volleyball vs. RIT, 4 p.m.Cross CountryKeene State cross country at Keene State Invitational, 10 a.m.Franklin Pierce cross country at Bruce Kirsh Cross Country CupMen’s SoccerKeene State men’s soccer at Eastern Connecticut, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce men’s soccer at Assumption, 7 p.m.Women’s SoccerKeene State women’s soccer vs. Eastern Connecticut, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce women’s soccer at Bentley, 1 p.m.TennisFranklin Pierce men’s tennis at Merrimack, TBASundayField HockeyFranklin Pierce field hockey vs. Molloy, 11 a.m.Men’s TennisFranklin Pierce men’s tennis at Merrimack, TBARowingFranklin Pierce rowing at Textile River Regatta Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Tickets on sale soon! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOnly 73 southern resident orcas exist in the wild. Scientists just discovered that 3 of them are pregnantArrest made in concert attack that left Keene woman temporarily paralyzedCity employee charges mayoral candidate with stalkingLinda Evangelista says CoolSculpting 'disfigured' her. Here's what experts say about the procedure.Keene runners take top spots in DeMar half marathonArea schools: Recent vandalism likely inspired by social mediaKeene High School threat found to be false alarmWinchester names new police chief, to start Oct. 4Proposed 59-unit development in Rindge nearing final approvalWith half sours and more, Pickle Festival enjoys sweet return Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No