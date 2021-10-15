AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Football

Keene football at Londonderry, 7 p.m.

ConVal football vs. Kearsarge, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

ConVal boys soccer vs. Pelham, 4 p.m.

Keene boys soccer vs. Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Conant girls soccer at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

ConVal field hockey vs. Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.

Conant field hockey vs. Stevens, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Keene volleyball at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s volleyball at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Keene, Fall Mtn. cross country at CVCs, 4 p.m.

Unified Soccer

ConVal unified soccer at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Franklin Pierce women’s hockey at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce men’s golf at Le Moyne Fall Invitational

