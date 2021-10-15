Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 15 Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballKeene football at Londonderry, 7 p.m.ConVal football vs. Kearsarge, 7 p.m. Boys SoccerConVal boys soccer vs. Pelham, 4 p.m.Keene boys soccer vs. Portsmouth, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerConant girls soccer at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.Field HockeyConVal field hockey vs. Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.Conant field hockey vs. Stevens, 4 p.m. VolleyballKeene volleyball at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.Franklin Pierce women’s volleyball at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.Cross CountryKeene, Fall Mtn. cross country at CVCs, 4 p.m.Unified SoccerConVal unified soccer at Concord, 3:30 p.m.Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce women’s hockey at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.GolfFranklin Pierce men’s golf at Le Moyne Fall Invitational Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeteor entering atmosphere likely behind loud boom heard SundayService with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout lineMonadnock middle/high school switches to remote learningVermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in PutneyClaremont woman quit job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to avoid COVID vaccineThe Sentinel to recognize 10 area Extraordinary WomenProtection order against mayoral challenger bars contact with city employeeMonadnock school community remembers special teacher who touched many livesSuzanna Hope DeMasiMonadnock Food Co-op to celebrate expansion with series of public events Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No