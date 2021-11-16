Area Sports Schedule, Nov. 16 Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Men’s BasketballKeene State at Middlebury, 7 p.m.FPU at California (Pa.) University, 5 p.m.Women’s Basketball Keene State at MCLA, 6 p.m.Men’s Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce at Post, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Men Pa. California Fpu Ice Hockey Franklin Pierce Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPsst. New speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar coming to KeeneCheshire County announces plans to buy Keene-based DiLuzio ambulanceOodles of Doodles!C&S Wholesale Grocers to purchase 12 supermarkets in NY and VtExeter High student-athlete suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues schoolWork begins to turn former Troy Mills into apartmentsTroy home severely damaged in Saturday fire208-unit development proposed for Route 32 in North SwanzeyAmy N. ClarkPeterborough settles with ex-rec director over wrongful-termination claim Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No