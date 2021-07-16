Saturday
Keene SwampBats vs. Muskrats (DH), 2:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Post 4 vs. Weare (DH), 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. (Hubbard Park)
Sunday
Keene Post 4 vs. Lebanon, 1 p.m. (Alumni Field)
