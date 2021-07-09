AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Saturday

Keene Post 4 vs. Concord Post 21, 1 p.m.

Keene Post 4 vs. Laconia Post 1, 5 p.m.

SwampBats at Vermont Mountaineers, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Keene SwampBats at Upper Valley Nighthawks, 5 p.m.