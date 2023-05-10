Conant softball blanks Fall Mountain
Shayla Seppala allowed just one hit over five innings as the Conant softball team mashed 11 hits to support a 12-0 win over Fall Mountain in five innings on Tuesday in Jaffrey.
The Orioles (5-3) bounced back from a 16-0 loss to Division III front runner Newport on Monday to take their second win of the season against the Wildcats (6-3), snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Conant defeated Fall Mountain 21-0 on April 19.
Seppala went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 and walking just one.
Rylee Herr was 2-for-2 with a walk out of the leadoff spot for Conant, scoring three times and swiping two bases. Francesca Ketola was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Sophia Spingola and Graecen Kirby each had a hit and drove in two runs.
Maddie Bergeron was 1-for-3 with a triple while Hannah Manley was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Ella Livengood had Fall Mountain’s lone hit. Kendal Cote threw 4.2 innings in the circle, striking out five and walking two while allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits.
Conant hosts Hopkinton today at 4 p.m. Fall Mountain travels to Newport on Friday.
Keene softball falls to Windham
Windham broke through in the fifth inning and added insurance in the seventh to stave off the Keene High softball team 7-3 on Tuesday in Keene.
Cassidy Dunham kept Windham off the board through four innings, stranding nine base runners. Keene led 1-0 in the third when Kaylee Percoco singled and later came around to score on an error.
Windham plated four runs in the fifth on four hits and two walks. It added three unearned runs in the seventh. Percoco tripled and scored in the final frame, but the Birds’ second comeback effort in as many days came up short.
Dunham went the distance in the circle, striking out four.
Keene travels to Spaulding today.
Windham downs Keene girls tennis
The Keene High girls tennis team suffered just its second loss of the season, falling 8-1 to Windham on Tuesday.
Freshman and top singles player Justin Porowski took the lone point for the Blackbirds (8-2), winning 8-6 to move to 10-0 on the season. Sophie Copeland lost a competitive 9-7 match to Avery Dyer in the No. 2 singles slot.Keene hosts Winnacunnet today at 4 p.m.
Other scores from Tuesday:
Boys lacrosse
Goffstown 13, ConVal 2
Girls lacrosse
Goffstown 18, ConVal 3
