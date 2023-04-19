The Keene State baseball team continued its recent sputter, falling flat against No. 8 Eastern Connecticut in an 11-0 loss in eight innings on Tuesday in Keene. The loss is the Owls fifth consecutive since winning eight of 10 to begin the month.
The Owls (13-16, 3-5 LEC) struck out only twice, but mustered just four hits, and went down in order four times.
Eastern (24-5, 9-1 LEC), the defending Division III national champions, clubbed 14 hits. The Warriors built on a 2-0 lead in the second inning with three runs in the fifth and sixth to open it up. They added a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to bring the game to an early end.
Tommy Ahlers, Josh Beayon, Alec Varano and Nathaniel Hudson had hits for the Owls. Jack Lang took the loss on the bump, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Owls host Mitchell today at 3 p.m.
Keene State softball swept by Eastern
The Keene State softball team nearly handed Eastern Connecticut its first Little East Conference loss of the season in the finale, but were instead handed a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Warriors, losing 10-1 and 9-8 on Tuesday in Keene.
After allowing 15 hits and mustering just three of their own in the opener, the Owls (7-18, 3-6 LEC) took the Warriors (16-8, 8-0) to the brink in the evening affair.
Molly Murphy tripled in the fourth to score a run and was driven on a single from Sara Cote to make it 7-5. Eastern responded with four runs in the fifth on four hits. Grace Hallet plated a run in the bottom half to pull within one run, but the Owls never could draw even. Allison Adams finished 2-for-4 with two RBI in the finale.
Keene State travels to Southern Maine for a doubleheader on Saturday.
KSC women’s lacrosse takes care of Castleton
The Keene State women’s lacrosse team scored 10 goals in the first quarter and rolled to a 19-8 win over Castleton on Tuesday in Keene.
Haile Ratajack scored four times, bringing her season total to 39 goals. Hannah Dworkin had three goals and three assists. Jackie DeAngelis scored three goals and added an assist. Chase Gengras had a goal and four assists while Tess Brown and Lola Smith each had two goals and two assists.
Kara Moriarty and Sarah Howe split the game in net for the Owls (5-9, 2-2 LEC), each making three saves.
