District: ARP allocation; number of students who experienced homelessness in 2019-20

Chesterfield: $898.95; two

ConVal: $14,316.28; 41

Fall Mountain Regional: $12,066.72; 11

Harrisville: $141.75; zero

Hinsdale: $5,474.68; 10

Jaffrey-Rindge: $12,007.18; 44

Keene: $23,003.07; 71

Marlborough: $1,893.13; two

Marlow: $211.44; zero

Monadnock Regional: $13,276.86; 26

Nelson: $1,067.03; 4

Stoddard: $433.66; one

Westmoreland: $656.59; two

Winchester: $10,191.43; 29

Source: N.H. Department of Education

