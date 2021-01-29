WINCHESTER — Seventeen residents and 11 staff members at Applewood Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday, amid an outbreak of the virus at the Snow Road facility.
This marks one new case among residents than what was reported Monday, as well as one additional employee case.
Of Applewood’s cases to date, 13 — 10 residents and three staff members — are considered active, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Applewood and several other area nursing homes.
No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, she said Thursday.
The facility has 66 residents and 94 employees.
Applewood’s outbreak comes in the midst of an outbreak at Keene Center, also owned by Genesis. As of Thursday, 78 residents and staff at the Keene nursing home had been infected by the virus since late December, and 11 residents have died.
Only five cases — involving four residents and one employee — are considered active, Mayer said.
Starting last month, Genesis’ Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough also had an outbreak, infecting 34 residents and staff. Twelve residents died from that outbreak. A Genesis official said the outbreak ended on Jan. 15.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, according to health officials. This is due to the proximity of residents, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Genesis facilities have been adhering to strict safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and canceling all outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary, according to Mayer.
Applewood, working in partnership with CVS, had its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff on Dec. 30 followed by a second three weeks later.