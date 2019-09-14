A second Maine high school football program has pulled the plug on its 2019 varsity schedule.
Dirigo High School of Dixfield, a member of the Campbell Conference Class D South 11-player division, will not complete its season due to an insufficient number of players, according to a statement issued Wednesday evening by the RSU 56 board of directors.
“Safety is our first priority,” RSU 56 superintendent Pamela Doyen said.
Dirigo began the season with 21 players, according to the team roster listed on the Maine Principals’ Association website, but that number reportedly dipped into the teens after the Cougars’ season-opening 34-13 loss last Friday at Lake Region of Naples.
The team was scheduled to play its home opener Friday against Spruce Mountain of Jay. “This decision came after the athletic director, superintendent of schools and board chair heard from the football coaches that the current roster poses safety risks for our students,” the statement read. “Dirigo High School began the football season with a limited roster and has experienced injuries that have further depleted that roster.”
School officials hope to play a junior varsity schedule for the rest of this year.