The American Red Cross is conducting its annual Summer Chill blood drive today in Keene, with the hope of stemming a nationwide shortage at “unprecedented levels.” But if you miss this event, you’ll have other opportunities to donate blood in Cheshire County.
The Summer Chill drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Monadnock Covenant Church on Base Hill Road, according to a news release from the Manchester office of the American Red Cross.
“Appointments are definitely encouraged,” Megan Nantel, account representative for donor recruitment, said Sunday, “but if we have an open slot at the time a prospective donor walks in, we can accept a walk-in.”
The Red Cross says the nation continues to face a “severe blood shortage” as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rises with people resuming pre-pandemic activities.
“There is an emergency need for donors to give now to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it,” Mary Brant, spokeswoman for the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross, said in a July 27 email.
The Red Cross said it has been distributing about 12 percent more blood to hospitals throughout the country compared to this time last year and needs to collect more than 1,000 blood donations each day nationwide to meet the current demand.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which the Red Cross says now stands at just a one-day supply.
The organization is hoping to attract donors with incentives. Those who give blood between Aug. 1 and 15 will be entered to win a trip for two to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. Donors will also get a free four-month subscription to Apple Music, as long as they aren’t already subscribers, the release says.
The Red Cross sounded the alarm in June that the nation’s blood supply was becoming precariously low.
“What we’re experiencing at the American Red Cross in our effort to provide blood nationally is a severe shortage of unprecedented levels,” Pampee Young, the Red Cross’s chief medical officer of biomedical services, told the Washington Post in June. “We did not anticipate that it would be at this level.”
The organization says it supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood via volunteer donations.
About 3 percent of eligible people in the United States donate blood annually, according to the Red Cross. Individuals who are between 17 and 75 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health are generally eligible to donate blood.
Here is a list of other upcoming Cheshire County blood drives:
Aug. 3 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Ellen L. Murphy Memorial Community Center, 21 Durkee St. in Winchester.
Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road in Jaffrey.
Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St. in Keene.
Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road in Keene.
To sign up to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.