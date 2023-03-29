ALSTEAD — Residents approved a $1,739,260 operating budget on Tuesday in the annual town election.
This year’s spending plan, approved, 304-94, was up $69,219, or 4.1 percent, from the $1,670,041 budget voters approved last year.
Voters also approved, 263-137, raising $255,000 to purchase a new 10-wheel dump truck, with up to $180,000 to come from the town’s highway capital reserve fund. The rest — $75,000 — is to be raised through taxation.
They also approved, 291-107, raising $418,575 to reclaim and pave Gilsum Mine Road. Up to $403,575 is slated to come from unassigned fund balance, while the remainder would be raised through taxation.
Approved 269-123 was the implementation of a new tax cap of 4 percent. This will restrict the town’s governing body from submitting a budget proposal that would increase the amount to be raised through local taxes by more than 4 percent, based on the amount of taxes raised in the previous year. Voters rescinded Alstead’s 3 percent tax cap, 247-143.
Voters also approved, 298-95, raising $20,000 through taxation to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the fire department.
They also approved several warrant articles raising money for different capital reserve funds, such as for the police and fire departments and highway work. These totaled $253,000 to be raised through taxation.
Gordon Kemp got 245 votes to win a three-year term on the select board, defeating William Jordan Cannon, who had 94 votes and Michael Rau, who had 42 votes.
Elected without contest: Hans Waldmann, treasurer, three years; Allan Kauders, trustee of trust funds, three years; Kathy Torrey and Karn McShane, library trustee, three years; Bobbie Wilson, supervisor of the checklist, six years; Allan Kauders, cemetery commission, three years.
Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567
