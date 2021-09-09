eviction attorney who represents landlords. Throughout the day Friday, Curran used the new process to help clients resolve impasses that could have otherwise taken weeks.
“My experience and my clients’ experience with it today was fantastic,” he said. “A tenant who had not gotten the application completed was able to do the new application from the start, and we got through it in 10 minutes.”
For Tonge, the assistance came at a perfect moment. With schools reopening in person this fall, she can re-enter the workforce and start to pay rent on her own.
Without the money, “I’d be homeless, carless, jobless,” she said. With it, she’d hit a reset button.
New Hampshire’s rental relief program has existed since March and carries tangible benefits. Tenants and landlords can apply to have federal funds replace up to 15 months of rent owed, either in the past or the future. The money — which is expected to last at least through 2022 — usually is transferred directly to landlords, giving them an incentive to seek tenant cooperation.
But the program has been slow to distribute aid to its applicants, with many waiting four to six weeks for money to be approved. And housing attorneys say many tenants and landlords are still unaware of it.
The new in-person partnership is limited, designed in its first iteration to take place Sept. 2, 3 and 7. And with just a few dozen cases moving through the Manchester system on those days, the rental relief applications approved in the courthouse represent a small fraction of the overall statewide backlog.
But the in-person system provided instant relief for both landlords and tenants, court officials said, and helped many renters stave off painful outcomes.
“The court strongly encourages landlords and tenants to work together and apply online for assistance before an eviction case is even filed, but we know that some litigants face barriers to completing an online application,” Administrative Judge David King said in a statement. “Providing in-person assistance at our busiest courthouse as we hear cases affected by the moratorium will help ensure that as many landlords and tenants as possible can access the assistance they need.”
Housing experts and attorneys expect New Hampshire’s eviction caseload to increase in the coming weeks, following the abrupt end of the eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anticipating a spike, court officials are hoping to expand Manchester’s in-person model to other New Hampshire courts and increase the number of days it’s available.
But some said there are still cracks in the current system of distributing aid.
Landlords have expressed concern that some tenants are refusing to help out with applying for the aid. Without tenant cooperation, landlords cannot reclaim their money and the eviction — which carries a permanent mark on the tenant’s record — can proceed.
“I have a few tenants, and I have one, two, three, four that are not paying,” said Kim Collins. One of her tenants is 13 months behind, she said. Collins urged him to get in touch with the local Community Action Program, Southern New Hampshire Services.
After talking with an aid worker, that tenant refused to participate.
It was a doubly confounding decision, she said. “One, they don’t help me if they don’t do it. Two, they’re going to get evicted because they didn’t show up.”
Meanwhile, for some tenants who did pursue the money Friday, the effort did not always guarantee that their evictions would be extinguished.
For Jessica Haynes, the approval of the rental relief money — nearly $5,000 in total — did not prevent the judge from approving the eviction order. But it did allow the postponement of its effective date by a month, allowing her extra time to find a new place. “With a sky-high rental market, Haynes is not sure she’ll be successful.
“It’s really, really bad out there,” she said.
Riuben, a Manchester native who declined to give his last name, was in a more uncertain position. The CAP agency employees at the court had assured him that his application would be approved, but he didn’t have confirmation that the eviction was called off.
“We’ll see if my landlord accepts it or not,” he said.
Still, he’s happy he showed up to the court Friday. “I’ve been home stressing out, wondering if I’m going to be accepted. (Today) I realized I’m eligible and accepted.”
“I think it’s awesome for people that need help,” he added, speaking of the program. “It’s a lot of people out there that are hurting right now.”