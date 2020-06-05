BRENTWOOD — After three juveniles re-enacted the killing of George Floyd on social media, Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway on Thursday warned that anyone who commits the crime of strangulation will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Three male students from Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston posted a video on social media earlier this week of themselves reenacting Floyd’s death, and the Kingston Police Department subsequently investigated.
On Thursday, in a joint statement, Kingston Police and Conway said while the behavior was “disturbing, distasteful and extremely disrespectful to the late George Floyd and his family,” all three juveniles voluntarily engaged in the behavior, and the juvenile laying on the ground did not experience any impeded breathing, blood circulation or change in voice.
“Accordingly, no charges will be filed against any of the juveniles,” the statement said.
