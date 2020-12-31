The criminal-justice system is a series of decisions. A police officer decides whether to arrest you. A prosecutor decides whether to file charges. In most cases, a prosecutor and a defense lawyer hammer out a plea deal that determines whether you go to prison, with a judge’s final approval.
Each of those decision points can be an opportunity for business as usual — or a chance to do something different.
Growing numbers of reformers, from law enforcement professionals to activists, are trying to use those moments to make the system less punitive and more responsive to underlying issues like poverty and addiction.
The Sentinel began researching those efforts at the end of the summer, amid an urgent national conversation on race, equity and the criminal justice system. We wanted to know what’s been tried here, how effective it's been and what other communities can learn from those efforts.
That includes police departments becoming an access point for drug treatment (see today’s story); initiatives that divert low-level offenders out of the legal system entirely; and replacing prison with community-based treatment for people whose addictions have driven them to ongoing criminal behavior. This series looks at where those programs have succeeded, while also grappling with their drawbacks and limitations.
A quick note on what this series is not. You won’t read about sweeping proposals to change state sentencing laws, or discussions of how we fund police versus social services. While important debates, they're not the focus of this series, which explores how local stakeholders can work toward different outcomes within the system as it exists now.
