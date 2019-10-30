HOUSTON — What it took for the Washington Nationals to play again, to have one last chance at a dream that has wavered back into focus, was 25 outs from Stephen Strasburg, a lined homer from Adam Eaton, a towering homer from Juan Soto, sidestepping a controversial call from the umpires — when Trea Turner was ruled out for, well, running to first base — and Anthony Rendon lofting his two-run homer into the left field seats.
That was it. And now they have a shot to win the World Series in Houston on Wednesday night.
When it was all added up Tuesday, and the Nationals kept stretching fate, they beat the Houston Astros, 7-2, to force a Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. Stephen Strasburg allowed just two runs, both in the first, in 8⅓ dominant innings. Eaton went yard in the fifth, Soto also did two batters later, and Rendon later hit a homer and a double to collect five RBI and provide breathing room. Washington has now won four elimination games this October and, with that, will fight for as long as the calendar allows.
The Nationals’ season, their comeback from a 19-31 record in May, their sprint through the playoffs and this clash with the Astros, will come down to one game Wednesday night. It will decide everything. And it will start, for the Nationals, with Max Scherzer on the mound.
“This is what you live for,” Scherzer said after the Game 6 victory. “For me, I am in my pregame routine now. That’s where I’m just at mentally. Here we go.”
The Nationals felt they’d needed just one good bounce — a bloop single, an Astros error, anything — to turn this series back around. They had left Houston with a two-game lead last week, closing in on history, carrying belief. Then they returned in a hole, trailing 3-2, trying like mad to slow the Astros and start their engine again. But now they had Strasburg on the mound. They’d won all four elimination games he’s pitched in, going back to 2016, and it was fitting that he went out and nearly tossed his third career complete game. These Nationals will ride their rotation until the end.
And it was Strasburg who, not two weeks ago, best summed up Washington’s sprint through the postseason. In the clubhouse after Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, after the Nationals clinched a World Series berth, Strasburg looked at the beer-soaked floor and squinted. He considered why some teams get a title chance and others don’t. That’s when this thought popped into his head: “You have a great year, and you can run into a buzz saw. Maybe this year we are the buzz saw.”
He was right for another two games. He was wrong when the series swung against Washington. Then the Nationals came back to Houston, where they’ve yet to lose, and again looked like the team no one wants to face. He allowed two runs in the first, and that erased the Nationals’ first lead, but quickly settled into an unshakable groove. The Astros were only in his way. Then it was only a matter of time before the Nationals offense, the same one that managed just three runs across three home losses, used Strasburg’s effort as a springboard.
“We’ve been groomed for elimination games because we’ve played quite a few of them,” Strasburg said, speaking for his team, but sounding as if he were assessing himself. “There were some regular games there, too, that you could consider elimination games.”
They silenced the Astros’ crowd with a pair of fifth-inning swings, first on Eaton’s solo homer, and then with Soto’s before he mimicked Alex Bregman by brought his bat all the way to first base. Then the game went totally sideways in the seventh. Turner hit a dribbler in front of the mound and took off toward first. He was a step from the base, and mid-stride, when Brad Peacock hit him with an offline throw. Turner advanced to second, Yan Gomes to third, and that put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
But Sam Holbrook, the home-plate umpire, signaled Turner out for runner’s interference. Washington Manager Dave Martinez began screaming, the veins popping from his neck, his fists balled up as he pushed onto his toes for more volume. The call was confirmed upon a long replay review. Turner stood at the lip of the dugout, staring at the crew, stepping onto the field before his teammates moved in the way to calm him down. And by the end of the inning, even after Rendon eased the drama by parking a Will Harris cutter in the seats, Martinez was ejected for continuing to argue Holbrook’s ruling.
But Strasburg smoothed out the rest of Martinez’s pitching plan. He completed a gem at 104 pitches. He handed the ball right to Sean Doolittle, to leave no doubt, and the closer shut the door. And so the Nationals kept on breathing.
“Sometimes your big guys step up when they need to,” Howie Kendrick said of Strasburg and Rendon. “And tonight our guys stepped up for us.”
This sport, when stripped of its nuances, when whittled down to size, is really just a constant search for one more. Pitchers work for hours, staring at video, leafing through scouting reports, even losing sleep, to throw one more strike. Batters stay in the cage, swinging until their hands sting, swearing they’re almost done, to find one more hit. Teams are no different, once individuals become a whole, once those hours add up to a season, and all that matters is earning one more chance.
So there were the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, in the twilight of October, boiling eight months of work into a final, simple task: They have to win one more game. That’s it.