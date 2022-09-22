Here's a transcript of our interview:
Monadnock defense steps up again, shuts out Stevens
SWANZEY — The Monadnock football team pitched its second shutout in two games, this one coming as a 26-0 win over Stevens Friday night in Swanzey.
Sophomore Kaden Smith had two touchdown passes to junior Ben Dean. Senior Ethan Jarvis ran for a 20-yard touchdown.
Senior Ethan Brown scored a defensive touchdown on a 70-yard fumble recovery.
Monadnock (2-0) next travels to Inter-Lakes (1-1) Saturday at noon.
Fall Mountain football picks up first win Division III
SUTTON — The Fall Mountain football team beat Kearsarge, 14-6, Friday night in Sutton to pick up its first win in Division III this season.
Max Vogel scored twice for the Wildcats. Quarterback Zack Patch ran for 108 yards. He was also 3-for-3 passing for 63 yards.
Two of Patch's throws went to Josh DeVore, who had 59 yards receiving, including a 46-yard reception to set up a Vogel touchdown in the second half.
Fall Mountain (1-1) hosts Epping (0-1) next Friday at 7 p.m. for its home opener.
ConVal boys soccer suffers another tough loss
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team lost to Oyster River, 3-1, Friday night in Peterborough.
ConVal got out to a 1-0 lead thanks to an early goal from Jake Daniels, assisted by Caden Peck.
Oyster River answered with two goals to take a 2-1 lead at the half.
ConVal had a penalty kick in the second half, with a chance to tie, but couldn't convert. Oyster River later scored on a free kick.
"We have shown we can play with the two teams who were in the state final last year but now we need to take the next step and show the mental strength it takes to push through and win those tight, hard-fought games," said ConVal head coach Scott Daniels in an email.
ConVal (2-2) hosts Souhegan (0-3) Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Conant boys soccer stays undefeated with a win over Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — The Conant boys soccer team beat Hillsboro, 2-1, Friday in Hillsboro to stay undefeated on the season.
Junior Josh DiPasquale scored the team's opening goal in the sixth minute to put the Orioles ahead early — his sixth goal in the team's first four games.
Conant led 1-0 at the half.
Hillsboro upped the pressure in the second half, but Conant staved off the threat and junior Jordan Nagle doubled Conant's lead in the 55th minute off a header.
Hillsboro scored in the 63rd minute, but the Orioles held on for the one-goal lead.
Conant (4-0) hosts Wilton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal field hockey loses tight game to Pembroke
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal field hockey team fell behind early and couldn't climb back in a 2-1 loss to Pembroke Friday night in Peterborough.
Pembroke pulled ahead 2-0 in the first half and senior Hayden Kaltsas brought ConVal within one in the third quarter, but the Cougars couldn't get the game-tying goal.
Senior goalie Lydia Cleveland ended the game with 26 saves for the Cougars.
ConVal (1-4) hosts Derryfield Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Merrimack 1, Keene 0
Girls soccer: Monadnock 2, Kearsarge 2
Girls soccer: Oyster River 1, ConVal 0 (OT)
Field hockey: Windham 1, Keene 0
Field hockey: Conant 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Volleyball: Nashua North 3, Keene 0
Volleyball: Gilford 3, Fall Mountain 0
Volleyball: St. Thomas Aquinas 3, ConVal 1
College Sports
Franklin Pierce field hockey tripped up at Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team hit the road on Friday, for the front end of a two-game weekend swing through western Pennsylvania.
The host Slippery Rock picked up a 3-1 win in non-conference play at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Freshman Grace Morey scored her first collegiate goal in defeat for Franklin Pierce.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-2, while Slippery Rock improves to 2-1. The Ravens will wrap up their trip to the Keystone State — the team’s first since 2018 — with a visit to Mercyhurst at noon on Sunday, in Erie, Pa.
