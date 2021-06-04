Dear Readers,
High-school students across the Monadnock Region are graduating this month after a senior year that – like just about every other facet of life – looked so different. It felt appropriate that The Sentinel’s coverage of these time-honored events look different, too. Rather than pairing a couple of photos with stories about ceremonies many of you will have attended, we wanted to find a more meaningful way to celebrate the entire class. This year, for each area public high school, we will run a full-page spread, complete with photography, a list of graduating seniors, quotes gathered by our reporters, facts that make each class unique and reflections about what makes them special. We’ll also have individual pages for each school on our website, www.SentinelSource.com, where you’ll find a photo gallery, as well as a short video Sentinel Visual Journalist Hannah Schroeder is making to honor the graduates. This new approach is part of our ongoing efforts to re-examine and revitalize our coverage – to not fall back on the way we’ve always done things and, instead, to do them better. You are central to these efforts because The Sentinel exists to serve its readers – and as always, we welcome your feedback.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. And cheers to the Class of 2021!
-Anika Clark, managing editor-local news
aclark@keenesentinel.com, 603-352-1234 ext. 1406