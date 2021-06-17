Dear Readers,
High-school students across the Monadnock Region are graduating this month after a senior year that — like just about every other facet of life — looked so different. It felt appropriate that The Sentinel’s coverage of these time-honored events look different, too. Rather than pairing a couple of photos with stories about ceremonies many of you will have attended, we wanted to find a more meaningful way to celebrate the entire class. Much of the content you’ll find here has also been included in a full-page spread in The Sentinel’s print edition — Saturday, June 19, for Conant — which we are producing to salute each school and which we hope family, friends and the graduates themselves will tuck away to remember these students’ accomplishments.
This new approach to graduation is part of our ongoing efforts to re-examine and revitalize our coverage — to not fall back on the way we’ve always done things and, instead, to do them better. You are central to these efforts. The Sentinel exists to serve its readers — and as always, we welcome your feedback.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. And cheers to the Class of 2021!
— Anika Clark, managing editor-local news
aclark@keenesentinel.com, 603-352-1234 ext. 1406