RINDGE — When Dan Bullock decided to expand his Monadnock Appliance repair business to include a retail storefront, he never envisioned it would happen during a global pandemic.
But after almost 10 years operating his second career out of a van and a home office, Bullock and his wife, Ann, decided it was time to take the next step. They had looked at a space in the Cheshire Marketplace on Route 202 in Rindge two years ago, but it was too big, and the Bullocks decided it wasn’t the right time.
Then Olympia Sports decided to close its store in Rindge, and the 3,000-square-foot space was perfect for the appliance retail aspect of the business. So in the fall, the Bullocks entered an agreement to take over the location, in the same plaza as Market Basket. When the space was vacated in January, they got to work fixing up the space for a planned April 1 opening, signed a lease and entered into a buyers group to secure appliances from companies like Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Frigidaire.
“When the pandemic hit, we were all in,” Bullock said. “It wasn’t our first choice, but the only direction was forward.”
In an ideal world, they would have waited, but it was necessary to open the store and did so in May. There was no grand opening, but rather a soft opening once the sign went up.
In addition to the concern of opening when stay-at-home orders were in effect, Bullock said training for his employees through the various manufacturers was canceled.
“Industry-wide, that was a problem,” Bullock said.
But despite all the challenges the Bullocks faced, Ann said the interest in the new retail space has been better than they expected it would be. As longtime Rindge residents, the goal from the beginning was to open in the town they lived. And the location was perfect.
“It’s such a busy plaza,” Ann said. “Especially being so close to the Massachusetts border.”
It also served a need.
“There’s really no other appliance retailer for 20 miles from the location,” Bullock said.
During his decade as a mobile operation, Bullock said it became apparent that there was more he could offer his customers.
“It seemed like I wasn’t filling all their needs,” Bullock said. “When repairs were too costly or not worth it, we were sending them elsewhere for new appliances.”
Now he can offer them both repair and a place to purchase if fixing a current appliance isn’t the right way to go.
Ann left her job to oversee the retail side of the operation, while Bullock will maintain his work as the lead service technician. They also hired an additional service member, two full-time employees to work in the store and are working on adding delivery staff.
Bullock said he has fixed stuff “from when I was a little kid.” He worked at Sim’s Press in Peterborough for 25 years, but prior to the company’s closing in 2010, it became clear that he’d have to find a new career. He started training in appliance repair while still at Sim’s Press because he saw a need in the area.
“It was really underserved,” Bullock said.
As the years went by, Bullock’s mobile operation steadily grew.
“It got to a point where we needed to expand,” he said. “And adding the retail space was just the next step.”
In addition to all the major home appliances — stoves, dishwashers, refrigerators, washers and dryers — Monadnock Appliance also sells grills and air conditioners.
Over the past couple of months, Bullock said the service side of the business took a hit as a big part of the operation was tied to off-campus student housing in Rindge and Keene. They also do residential work.
“We service almost all the brands, not just what we have in the store,” Bullock said.
And while the retail location was a necessary step, Bullock said the goal is to keep the service side as a priority.
“We want to maintain our core,” he said.
Monadnock Appliance is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more, visit https://www.monadnockappliance.com/ or call 899-9999.