In search of a good night’s sleep, 18 percent of U.S. adults use some type of medication to help them snooze, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes those who say they take sleep medication most nights (6 percent), every night (2 percent) or some nights (10 percent). More women than men take sleep medication, and usage overall increases with age, the report finds.

People with insomnia — those who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep — often seek relief through medication, either prescription or over-the-counter. Health experts, however, generally advise against long-term use of sleep medication because of possible side effects and interference with other medications.

