ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2018 Red Sox’ hopes begin and likely end with the left arm of Chris Sale.
After Sale dazzled yesterday, hopes should’ve been high. But the one area of the team that looked questionable coming into the season — middle relief — proved costly.
After Sale one-hit the Rays through six innings in an overpowering performance, Joe Kelly and Carson Smith combined to walk four batters and give up six runs in the eighth inning as the Red Sox lost their season opener, 6-4.
Kelly walked three batters, allowed one hit and got just one out before handing the ball to Smith with the bases loaded.
“That’s pretty pathetic what I did,” Kelly said. “Can’t do that. I don’t think I’ve ever done it and it’s probably going to be the last time.”
For Kelly, the raw talent and ability has never been in question. He ranked second last season among relievers in fastball velocity. He struck out 52 batters in 58 innings and put up a 2.79 ERA, earning him a raise to $3.825 million this year, his last before free agency.
But he can’t always harness his power. He yanks and pushes some of his best pitches to places that do him no good. Prior coaches thought he was trying to be too perfect. Kelly said that wasn’t the case yesterday.
“It’s not like I’m trying to make perfect pitches,” he said. “Could be a little mechanical, could be timing or rhythm. Something I’m going to go watch video and see what’s going on there.”
Closer Craig Kimbrel never threw as much as a warmup pitch in this one. After Kelly loaded the bases, Alex Cora, in his first game as Red Sox manager, called on Smith to clean up the mess.
But Smith created a bigger one. He walked Brad Miller — the fourth walk of the inning — struck out Wilson Ramos and left a fastball over the heart of the plate for a bases-clearing triple by Denard Span, who roped a liner off the right-field wall and resurrected the sold-out crowd at Tropicana Field.
Smith is expected to be the set-up guy this year.
“Walking the first guy, can’t do that,” said Smith, who missed most of last year after Tommy John surgery and allowed only two runs in nine spring training innings. “Put my back up against the wall. My command was a little off.”
The Rays added more on a chopper that shortstop Xander Bogaerts couldn’t handle cleanly. He kicked dirt as he walked back to his position. The Red Sox looked stunned, mainly because the Rays had been lifeless the first six innings thanks to Sale.
“You always want to get a ‘W’ right away,” Cora said. “Any loss is disappointing, but to lose it that way, yeah, of course. You think about it.”
Sale, who took a line drive off the hip five days earlier, didn’t have to dodge any lined shots in this one: the Rays didn’t hit any until he left the game. Through six marvelous innings, Sale struck out nine, walked three and allowed just one hit, a ground ball that second baseman Eduardo Nunez and his balky knee couldn’t quite get to. That was probably a good thing as it saved Cora from needing to pull Sale with a no-hitter intact after throwing 92 pitches.
“I felt as good as ever out there tonight,” Sale said. “Leg was a non-issue. Body felt good. Arm felt good.”
Rays starter Chris Archer was almost as good as Sale, but the Sox got to him for a three-run second inning. Bogaerts put up a three-hit day, including two doubles, his first pushing J.D. Martinez to third base after a second-inning walk. Rafael Devers grounded out to score Martinez for the first Red Sox run of 2018.
Next up was Nunez, who looked early like he’d be the hero of the day thanks to one perfectly placed shallow fly ball to left-center field. Kevin Kiermaier and Span sandwiched the landing spot but neither came up with the ball, which bounced to the wall as Nunez touched all four bases to put the Sox up, 3-0.They added their fourth run when Devers doubled home Bogaerts in the seventh before the Rays stormed back.
Nunez doubled with two outs in the ninth against Rays closer Alex Colome, but Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded out to second to end the game.