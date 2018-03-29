ORLANDO — If you judge the Patriots by their actions this offseason, they have given off the appearance of a team that believes Rob Gronkowski will be on the field in 2018.
Just this week, Pats owner Robert Kraft referenced Gronk’s recent appearance at Gillette Stadium, spoke glowingly of the tight end’s hilarious dance moves with Shaquille O’Neal and exuded an optimistic, carefree tone while assessing the star’s future.
And Bill Belichick said he wouldn’t disclose the nature of his personal conversations with Gronkowski, but the presumed ongoing communication between the parties should at least suggest they’re on the same page, even in the scenario that Gronk has yet to disclose his intentions.
Trace it back further, though. The Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett on March 7, a full week before they would have been required to pay his $2 million roster bonus. Perhaps the Patriots simply weren’t willing to employ him at a $6.45 million cap number next season, but why wouldn’t they wait a few extra days to see if they’d be afforded a bit more clarity from Gronkowski?
That’s because if there’s a tight end worth the extra cash, Bennett proved to be the one during an impressive 2016 season. Plus, if Gronk retires, the Patriots would save $6.9 million in cap space, so the money would have evened out.
And outside of Bennett, the Patriots haven’t found a lot of consistent production from Gronk’s other more recent sidekicks, including Scott Chandler, Tim Wright and most recently Dwayne Allen, who is still on the roster with a $5 million cap figure that can be unloaded if they ultimately decide to part ways.
It doesn’t stop there. The Patriots were never in on free agents Jimmy Graham or Tyler Eifert, who were easily the two biggest names on the market. And they never made a single inquiry to Clay Harbor before he left the Eagles for the Bears.
Again, if the Pats believed they would have to replace Gronkowski’s production, some combination of Bennett, Graham, Eifert or Harbor would have been a fair place to start. Yet they showed no interest in the group.
Sure, the Patriots could draft a tight end, but Belichick rarely puts himself in a position before the draft where he’s got to force it with one position. Plus, it’s dangerous to rely on a rookie tight end to carry the load.
Since Gronkowski entered the league in 2010, only three rookie tight ends surpassed 50 receptions, and Evan Engram has been the only one to have at least 600 yards. The Patriots might not necessarily need a rookie tight end to post significant numbers if Gronk happened to retire because they’re loaded with quality receivers and pass-catching backs, but there’s no denying their offense has looked off over the years when Gronkowski was injured and they didn’t have a suitable fill-in.
This isn’t to dismiss the legitimacy of Gronk’s retirement thoughts, but there are two pieces in this equation. In the NFL, where secrecy is practically the lifeblood of every organization, it’s always important to judge teams by their actions. And the Patriots have given off the appearance that they’re acting as though Gronk will be on the field next season.