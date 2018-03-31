The Bruins haul to the top of the Eastern Conference was a long campaign filled with injuries, suspensions and trade deadline acquisitions.
The low point of the season was a 4-2 loss at Anaheim on Nov. 15 that put the Bruins at 6-7-4, their only trip south of the .500 mark. The B’s rebound began on Dec. 15 with a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at TD Garden. That began an 18-game points streak (14-0-4) that ended on Jan. 30.
The buildup accelerated again when the Bruins enjoyed a 6-0 homestand that included overtime wins against Carolina, Detroit and Montreal, and they took possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lighting on Thursday night. The Bolts had been in possession of first in the Atlantic Division since Oct. 19.
The Bruins can maintain their hold on first and make a late season push for the Presidents Trophy with a win over the Florida Panthers in a matinee today at the Garden.
“It was definitely a lot of hard work throughout the year to get to where we are at,” said Bruins center Patrice Bergeron after practice yesterday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. “It was a learning process but it has been fun and it has been great coming to the rink every day, especially when we’ve been playing the way we’ve been playing. Everyone contributes and chips in and wants to learn and it’s been a lot of fun.”
The best aspect of the Bruins accent to first place was that they took it away from the Lightning. The B’s have beaten Tampa Bay three times this season, twice in the past two weeks. They can go for a season sweep when the teams meet for the last time in the regular season on Tuesday in Tampa.
“To be able to play them three times in three weeks when you are battling for the top spot is obviously fun,” said defenseman Nick Holden, one of general manager Don Sweeney’s trade deadline acquisitions. “Those are the games that you love playing in where whoever wins that game kind of gets the spot. It came with a little bit of bragging rights but just for that day. There is more hockey to be played and we have to keep working and keep getting better.”
The Bruins have six games remaining with three of them against the Panthers, a dangerous and desperate team that is three points behind New Jersey for the final wild card playoff spot.
The B’s only meeting with the Panthers was a 3-0 loss in Florida on March 15. They play again at Florida on April 4 and in a makeup game at the Garden on April 8.
“I would expect a very spirited game out of them,” said Cassidy. “They have had one of the better records over the last six weeks or so and for reason. They are clicking and they are feeling very good about their game.”