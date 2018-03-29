MIAMI — Derek Jeter hit a home run in his first Opening Day as a player, helping the Yankees win.
The success of his first opener as CEO of the Marlins will be measured by more than just the final score and involve more than the players on the field, though that is part of it.
“You want the fans to have fun,” Jeter said as the Marlins went through their final workout in preparation for Thursday’s opener against the Cubs at Marlins Park. “Then you want to win.”
He returned to the emphasis on the entertainment experience, which was beyond his focus during a 20-year career as a player.
“We want our in-game experience for our fans to be first-class,” he said. “We want them to enjoy themselves. We’re trying to embrace the culture here in Miami. It’s a city where people like to have fun. We want them to have fun when they come to the game.”
Pregame festivities, which begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT, will feature the quartet of DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam, Poo Bear and Kent Jones preforming a new song titled “Just Gettin’ Started” that will serve as the Marlins’ team anthem.
Jeter is six months into his first foray as a team executive. He has met countless people in South Florida, shaken a steady offering of hands and posed for endless photos.
While there have been some public relations missteps, Jeter said, “I think what I’ve learned is that contrary to popular belief we’ve gotten quite a bit of support from the community. We have over 20 new corporate partners. We have new season-ticket-holders, we have new suite-holders. The fan base and the community here has embraced us.”
He pointed out that mayors Carlos A. Gimenez, of Miami-Dade County, and Francis Suarez, City of Miami, will jointly throw the ceremonial first pitches.
Gimenez has been an opponent of the ballpark financing deal and stayed away when Jeffrey Loria owned the team, not even attending the All-Star Game last summer.
On Wednesday, the team announced a major partnership with Ocean Bank.
Jeter, who watched batting practice Wednesday with manager Don Mattingly has devoted much of his attention to the business side of the operation. He spent a lot of time at spring training in Jupiter, but mostly out of sight.
However, he said he has paid close attention to action on the field and has provided input.
“I try to relay messages in an effective way. I see things. There’s a right way to play this game and a right way to handle yourself,” he said. “I play quite a big of attention to detail.”
As for a word to apply to the team, he said, “Opportunity,” adding that he is impressed by “the energy that they’re playing with. We’re happy with what we’re building here.”