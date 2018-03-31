ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — David Price picked up right where he left off.
Pitching in a game that counted for the first time since his two dominant postseason appearances against the Houston Astros last October, Price looked nearly as strong while even sharper with his movement and more in control, this time from the first inning of the game.
The 32-year-old lefty began his third and perhaps final season in Boston (he can opt out at year’s end) with seven innings of no-nonsense pitching Friday night as he led the Red Sox to a 1-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Price was attacking the zone and about as efficient as he’s ever been, needing 66 pitches to get through six innings, then finishing off his brilliant outing with a 10-pitch seventh.
One night after the bullpen botched a 4-0 lead in the eighth, manager Alex Cora trusted his ’pen to take over for Price after just 76 pitches. It was only the second time in his career that Price made a scoreless start and was pulled on fewer than 80 pitches.
Matt Barnes, the one Sox reliever who pitched a clean outing on Opening Day, walked one batter in the eighth Friday night but otherwise carved up the Rays in a scoreless inning.
Then there was no funny business this time. Craig Kimbrel made it look easy in the ninth for his first save of perhaps his final year in Boston. The Sox closer, who is a free agent at year’s end, struck out the side in his season debut.
Opposite Price, Rays starter Blake Snell was just as impressive. The Red Sox have traditionally hit him well — he entered with a 5.95 ERA against them — but they didn’t get much going off him Friday night.
Snell began the game touching 98 mph in the first inning and held the Sox to just two hits into the sixth.
But after Snell walked Mookie Betts and allowed a two-out blooper to Hanley Ramirez, Rays manager Kevin Cash curiously removed his starter after just 84 pitches rather than let him face J.D. Martinez a third time.
Right-hander Chaz Roe replaced Snell and served Martinez a heavy dose of sharp sliders, the final of which struck him out looking to end the inning with runners on the corners.
The hottest hitter on the Red Sox to start the year, Xander Bogaerts, clubbed his second double of the game and fourth of the season to start the seventh inning with Roe still in the game.
The Rays replaced him with lefty Jose Alvarado to face the lefty-hitting Rafael Devers, who got just enough of a fastball to punch it into center field for an RBI single, the only run of the game.
While the Rays don’t have the most competitive lineup in the big leagues, nor do they play in a park with conditions that make it tough on pitchers, neither of those factors should take away from Price’s marvelous start.
This was the kind of outing that should put rival teams on alert: With Price back in form and Chris Sale in front of him, the Red Sox could have two of the best, if not the best, pitchers in the American League. Between the two of them, the Sox starters have begun the season with 13 straight scoreless innings.
Price’s fastball averaged 93 mph, a slight dip from his 94 mph average when he returned from an elbow injury last year, but his pitches were rarely off-target. His sinker was sharp and he threw backdoor cutters that painted the black and gave the Rays right-handed hitters little chance.