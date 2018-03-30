R oger Williams 7, Keene State 5 — Keene State put up four runs in the sixth inning in an attempted rally, but fell just short. Shawn O’Donnell got the loss for the Owls (8-5), allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits with five walks and a pair of strikeouts. Devin Springfield, Connor Walsh and Connor Longley each had one RBI. Keene State takes on Western Connecticut State in a doubleheader Saturday at noon. Originally scheduled for Danbury, Conn., the games will instead be played in Keene.
Saint Anselm 9, Franklin Pierce 1 — Franklin Pierce got its lone run of the game in the second inning when Ashley Rosario drove in Aubrey Bianco with an infield single. Cyrena Zemaitis was handed the loss, tossing two innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with four walks and a strikeout. Rosario was 1-for-2, as was Cassidy Sorenson for the Ravens (3-10, 0-3).