Franklin Pierce 13, Bentley 10 — Franklin Pierce scored four straight goals to close out the first half with a 10-5 lead. The Ravens (3-4, 1-4) never looked back. Briana Sweeney scored a team-high four goals, while Julia Miller and Caitlin Sweeney each had a hat trick. Madison Murray had 17 saves on 27 shots for the win. Franklin Pierce hosts Southern Connecticut State Saturday at 7 p.m.
Southern New Hampshire 9, Franklin Pierce 3 — In Rindge, Southern New Hampshire scored four times in the third inning, taking a 7-0 lead, and the Ravens never clawed back. Franklin Pierce (13-8-1, 3-2) got on the board in the third inning when John Friday doubled to scored Adam Chase. It added a run in the fourth when Stephen Octave went deep to left field. In the fifth, Brad Roberto scored Jack Duffy with a single up the middle. Anthony Matarazzo got the loss, tossing two innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks.
Saint Anselm 3, Franklin Pierce 2 — Saint Anselm rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the win. Shannon Colson scored on an infield single by Madison Borrelli for the win in the first game of a doubleheader. Franklin Pierce was led by Bre Eastlick, who went 2-for-3 with a run and Dominique Bisaccia, who was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Cyrena Zemaitis threw all 6.1 innings for the Ravens, allowing three earned runs, fanning ten and allowing five hits.
Saint Anselm 6, Franklin Pierce 2 — Saint Anselm scored twice in the fourth and twice in the sixth to secure a win in the second game of the day. Aubrey Bianco paced the Ravens at the dish, going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Jaclyn Cortese was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sabrina LoMonaco tossed 3.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits with a walk. Franklin Pierce (3-9, 0-2) is at Saint Anselm today for a 3 p.m. game.