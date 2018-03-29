ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Sale remembers the day after his ninth birthday in 1998 when his uncle took him to his first Major League game.
It was the Devil Rays’ first-ever game at Tropicana Field.
Today, he’ll make his first Opening Day start for the Red Sox at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:10 p.m.
“I remember I was sitting right just to the left of 144 and I had a Rays jersey on — whoops,” Sale said Wednesday. “My uncle bought me a polo, like for Rays colors, the blue and green and white, and I got mustard on it. So, that’s where the jersey came from. And I actually have a panoramic picture at my house of the first pitch being thrown here.
“To be able to start on Opening Day, it’s cool, it’s special. Being close to home, having my friends and family here, it’ll be nice.”
The Red Sox have talked all spring about keeping Sale’s pitch count under control during the first month or two, but Sale said he has no idea how many pitches the team will let him throw in the opener.
He came out of his last spring training start after the first inning when he was hit by a line drive in the hip.
“We took the next day pretty easy, just kind of seeing where it was with bruising and inflammation, but there was really nothing other than a bruise there,” he said. “Did a couple things, took a couple lighter days up front. Been running. Been playing long toss. Threw off the mound with no setbacks, no drawbacks, no lingering effects from any of it, so we’re ready to go.”
Sale blew the roof off the expectations for his first season in Boston when he struck out 308 batters with a 2.90 ERA and finished second in Cy Young Award voting.
Any goals this year?
“I’ve said it all along: You show up to spring training to be better than we were last year,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you had the worst year of your career, the best year of your career or somewhere in the middle. You strive to be better. We’re here to win games. At the end of the day, we want to be the last team standing. That’s the expectation going in, and that’ll be the expectation throughout this whole process.”