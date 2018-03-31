If there is anything crazier than the Celtics going 4-0 on a Western Conference road trip despite all their injuries, it is simply this: they can be better.
Even with their two best players — Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — missing the entire journey through Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and Al Horford and Marcus Morris missing the Jazz game to make it six rotation players on the shelf (Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are the others), the Brad Boys found ways to win. But sometimes they chose to do it the harder way.
“When we move the ball, we’re a really hard team to defend,” Horford said recently. “We’re a really hard team to beat.”
Except that occasionally they get away from that. They try to make plays instead of just playing. It can be that way on defense, too, with Celts getting lost in the scheme and leaving lanes open.
On Wednesday in Utah, these were the kind of things that had Brad Stevens at one point shouting, “Wake up. Wake up.”
But the beauty of this from a Celtic point of view is that these “things” are easily correctable. And you saw it on the club’s final possession against the Jazz. Shane Larkin drew the defense on a drive then sent the ball to Semi Ojeleye, who had a good look, but moved the ball to his right to Jaylen Brown for a better look. Along the way, the Celts left one of the best defenders in the league, Rudy Gobert, in a quandary, lost by the free throw line as Brown lined up the game-winning 3-pointer.
It’s utterly simple stuff, yet sometimes it escapes even the best and most veteran of teams.
The more you move the ball, the more chances you give the defense to be late on a rotation. That, in turn, gets you higher percentage shots. We’ve been saying here for years that there is value even in a failed possession if you’ve made the defense work hard to chase your passes and cuts and, thus, taken something out of them.
The problems that arise are largely born of human nature. There are teams where it’s entirely evident the members are playing for themselves. They are not with or for each other in any meaningful way, and even when they do execute the basics of a play, it’s usually interrupted by someone believing it’s a good time for him to get up a shot.
The Celtics are at the opposite end of that spectrum, but they are, at times, victim of their players’ development.
While Ojeleye and Abdel Nader are starting to look comfortable enough to let their strengths show through (they combined to make 6 of 8 shots in Utah), Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier have proven they can make a play even under tight defense.
During All-Star weekend, I asked Brown about the transition from “if” to “when” — once a player knows if he can excel at this level, the critical question becomes when to step up and make his move as opposed to being a willing employee on the assembly line. He explained that it could be a difficult choice, but that with experience the answers become more evident.
It can be a struggle. Even when a player is trying to do the right thing — taking responsibility to make something happen during a dry spell — it can be incorrect if it pulls the club further out of rhythm.
There can be no question that Rozier has come up huge when given the opportunity for more minutes and greater responsibility, but it should be no surprise that, expecting more from himself with Irving out, he can sometimes struggle with the concept of delegating. He is, however, smart enough and competitive enough to pull himself out of most any skid. So we had the scenario of Rozier going 0 for 7 for 2 points and a minus-23 through the first three quarters in Utah before responding with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and a plus-11 in the last period.
The good stretches have overwhelmingly outweighed the shoddy to the tune of 52-23. And while Stevens has spoken of the Celts having difficulty finding offense, particularly with key players out, they’ve been attentive enough on defense to keep games close enough to take at the end.
The C’s gave up 95.25 points per game on the trip, bringing their opponents’ season average down to 100.1, tied for second best in the league behind San Antonio’s 99.4 heading into Friday night’s games. Allowing for pace, the Celtics have the best defensive rating in the NBA at 101.2 points per 100 possessions.
Look, the Celtics win because they have good players who are put in good positions by a good coach. Their young people don’t play all that young, because they have largely removed the weight of establishing themselves in the NBA in favor of playing for each other.
And it should be encouraging that they can improve simply through better consistency.