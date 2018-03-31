The thought crossed his mind.
As he stood and watched his team, utterly defenseless, lose Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33, former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler thought of approaching a couple of people on the sideline.
“There was times that I was on the sideline that I just wanted to go up and say to (head coach Bill) Belichick or Matt Patricia (the Patriots’ defensive coordinator then; the head coach of the Detroit Lions now) and just say, ‘This is how we’re gonna end this,?’” Butler said in an episode of ‘SI: Under the Cover.’ “I grew up in the Patriots system, and I’m a well-mannered guy. I respect my authority, and I just couldn’t ask them for something they didn’t want to do.
“I just was doing my job. I was close to going up there and saying what I wanted to say to Matt or Belichick, but I just stayed in my lane and just did my job, man. I really wanted to go ask them, but I didn’t.”
By now, the story is well known: After participating in a team-leading 97.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive plays during the regular season and 100 percent of them in their first two postseason games, Butler was limited to one snap on special teams in the Super Bowl.
In the game’s aftermath, Belichick said: “We put the players and game plan out there that we thought would be the best, like we always do.”
Since then, Butler has moved on from the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent, signing a five-year contract worth a potential $61 million with the Titans and saying in his introductory press conference in Tennessee: “I wasn’t feeling too well (in the week leading up to the game), and the New England Patriots are all about doing your job and they want everybody locked in and focused 100 percent and that probably was not the case.”
Which isn’t to say that Butler, whose last-minute interception in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks preserved the Patriots’ 28-24 win in Super Bowl XLIX, doesn’t feel he couldn’t have made a difference in a game in which Eric Rowe, Jordan Richards and Johnson Bademosi all struggled in the secondary..
“Would we have won if I played? Probably. Maybe. I’m not sure,” Butler told SI. “But I would say we were short about one or two plays and I’ve seen a couple plays out there I could’ve made.”