Zdeno Chara, 41, refuses to age out of the NHL.
The Bruins organization recognized Chara’s determination to remain a relevant in a young man’s game Wednesday when general manager Don Sweeney tendered him a one-year contract extension through the next season. The deal offers a base pay of $5 million plus an additional $1.75 million in performance based incentives.
“The collaborative effort to land on a one year deal really speaks to Zdeno’s commitment to the Boston Bruins and exploring flexibility as we continue to build this team and him being a big, big part of it,” Sweeney said.
Chara is in his 20th season and 12th with the Bruins, a phenomenal run considering the league restocks annually with fast young players.
“Obviously skating is a huge part of this new game and you have to be able to skate and keep up with the pace and the speed of the game,” said Chara.
“That to me is No. 1. I am always working on my skating and trying to improve and things will be easier and better for me. I’ve seen the skill of these young players coming up, that’s the motivation and that’s the drive.
“You can see every young player is coming in the league and making an impact right away. So to me, if you want to continue to play you have to do something extra.”
The 6-9, 250-pound, Chara understands the new contract is based on performance and that means staying current and committed to that NHL’s changing landscape.
“I have to keep pushing myself every year, every season, every summer to be better and it is as simple as that,” said Chara. “If you don’t do that everything else will catch up and you are just going to one of many.
“I don’t want to get to that. I want to be always pushing myself to be better and I always believe there is room to improve.”
Chara, who has missed the last seven games with an undisclosed injury, has played up to his past performances this season on the Bruins first defensive unit and penalty kill primarily alongside rookie Charlie McAvoy, who is out with a knee injury.
He draws the opponent’s top line and best players on a nightly basis and he routinely gets the better of the match-up. Chara has appeared in 68 games with seven goals, 16 assists and a staggering plus-26 while leading the team with 23:00 minutes per game.
“It starts with performance and he’s been a dominant player this year,” said Sweeney. “He takes all the hard matchups still and doesn’t shy away from any situations and has embraced the role he has kind of emerged into.”
Chara expects to be back on the ice soon and could dress for Thursday night’s crucial match with the Atlantic Division leading Tampa Bay Lightning at the Garden. The Bruins are 3-1-3 in the games that Chara has missed.
“I’m feeling better and I’m making progress,” said Chara. “When it is time to be in the game I’ll be ready to play,” said Chara.
Sweeney said that Chara, McAvoy, David Backes (lacerated leg) and Jake DeBrusk (upper body) skated Wednesday but there is no timeline for their return.