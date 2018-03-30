Semi Ojeleye said after the Celtics once again defied their injury report Wednesday night that they could not have overachieved as they have lately with anything less than a locker room full of character.
Al Horford and Marcus Morris each missed two games in their current five-game winning streak and Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis have joined Gordon Hayward in the ranks of the long-term injured .
Little wonder that Brad Stevens’ stock as a Coach of the Year candidate has heated up down the stretch, and that was drilled home when Jaylen Brown’s buzzer beater Wednesday delivered a 97-94 win at Utah with three-tenths of a second left.
All of these injuries and absences have highlighted Stevens’ ability to rub two nickels together for a dollar.
So does Stevens deserve to be the NBA’s coach of the year?
“Without a doubt,” an understandably biased Brown said.
“Just what we’ve been able to accomplish so shorthanded. Kyrie missing an extensive amount of time, Al missing time, I missed time, Smart’s missed time. A lot of our starters have missed over 10 games and we’ve still got 50-plus wins. If anyone deserves it, it should be Brad.”
Stevens deserves credit just for keeping his undermanned teams in games so late. According to ESPN Stats, Brown’s 3-pointer marked the fifth time this season the Celtics have had a go-ahead basket in the last five seconds of a game – a league-leading number.
Two of those finishes have come in the current five-game win streak, including Brown’s shot and a Morris 3-pointer that beat Oklahoma City with 1.2 seconds left on March 20.
The Celtics also finished off their 14th comeback from a double digit deficit in Utah, tied for second most in the league.
It’s a rare level of resiliency, even for an NBA team.
“I think it starts at the top with Brad, but then the makeup of our locker room,” said Brown. “We’ve got a lot of tough, talented, resilient guys. Terry (Rozier), Shane (Larkin), Guerschon (Yabusele), (Abdel) Nader, (Aron) Baynes, JT (Jayson Tatum). Go top to bottom, Semi. We have a lot of tough, mentally tough guys.”
Consider the Celtics’ records without the following players on the floor – Irving (10-4), Horford (6-2), Morris (20-6) and Smart (14-7).
No one player’s absence, even that of Irving, has been too much of a problem. The younger Celtics have, to a man, turned in quality minutes at the most meaningful points in games.
Ojeleye, for instance, made the heads-up pass to Brown for the Utah game-winner.
“It’s all about the guys and their willingness to play any role they can and soar with their strengths,” said Stevens. “Every one of those guys is in the NBA for a reason. I think sometimes everybody gets caught up in the narratives about individual players and forgets that they’re in the NBA for a reason, and I think one of our jobs as coaches is to remind them why and try to help them soar with their strengths.”
Stevens talks a lot about his youngsters soaring with their strengths.
“I don’t think it’s really nothing new,” said Brown. “We’ve been doing it all year. I know the way we’ve won, on last-second shots and things like that, have been big. But we’ve been doing it all year. It’s nothing new to us, and people that follow us know that we do that too. Celtics fans know we come back from behind. They don’t get too wound up. We’re resilient, and I think that’s the whole undertone for the whole season.”
It helps that Danny Ainge has assembled a team of similar personality types.
“We’re a bunch of fighters on this team,” said Larkin. “We play together. Whenever someone goes down, it’s the next-man-up mentality. With Mook and Al down we had to step up, and that’s what we’ve done all season. Next man up and fought all the way through, and that’s how we win.”