According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash will be inducted into this year’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. A formal announcement is expected this weekend.
The induction ceremonies, which are held at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, are traditionally held in September.
Nash, Kidd and Hill appear to be the big NBA stars set for induction this year, with the class likely to be filled out with coaches, contributors and others as we get closer to induction.