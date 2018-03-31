ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The sky wasn’t falling around Alex Cora on Friday, one day after he left his bullpen management up to debate when he chose not to use Craig Kimbrel in the Red Sox’ 6-4 Opening Day loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Sox blew a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning.
Cora was calm and unfazed by the world around him on Friday. He even said that while he’s a social media user, he knows how to turn off notifications and block people when needed.
The new Red Sox manager is sticking to his belief that pushing Kimbrel into potentially uncomfortable situations this early in the season, especially after the closer missed three weeks to be home with his recovering newborn daughter, is not the way to go.
Not yet, anyway.
“That conversation started early in spring and we haven’t re-visited the topic because of everything he went through,” Cora said before the Sox game on Friday night. “That’s a topic we’re going to catch up on probably in the upcoming days and show some information, show some data and we go from there.”
Cora has been speaking about using Kimbrel in a more versatile role since he was first hired as manager late last year. He said he could see Kimbrel being used in the seventh or eighth inning if the highest-leverage situations presented themselves. But when the bases were loaded and the Red Sox were clinging to a lead in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game, it was Carson Smith who got the call to relieve Joe Kelly.
Kimbrel might be the guy who gets called on in that spot later this year, but Cora insists he wants to ease Kimbrel into the season.
“We’ll talk about it obviously, but as of now, we know where we’re at with him,” Cora said. “The good thing is we understand why, not only for him, but for the group we need this guy to be healthy. And when he’s full go, I hate to say it because now (Rays manager Kevin Cash) knows what’s going on, but when he’s ready he’s ready and he’s a full-go.”
Cora said he hopes to provide numbers to Kimbrel about how and why using him differently could help the Red Sox.
“You’ve gotta present the data,” Cora said. “I read somewhere, his first seven years were up there with the greatest relievers of all time. So you’ve gotta respect that, you know? There’s certain information that is out there that he needs to see. I’m not saying it’s hard, but you have to present information to these guys. He’s been doing it for so long and he’s been successful, but at the same time the game has changed and the way people think has changed.
“But I guarantee you Andrew Miller, it just didn’t happen just like that. You have to sit down with them, explain the situations and go from there. Everything is about communication. If you’re hitting third, why do I want you to hit second? Well these are the facts and you have to present them .You have to inform them. That’s the most important part.”
David Price is on the mound tonight and the Red Sox are going with the same exact lineup they used on Opening Day.
Over the weekend, Cora said he expects Mitch Moreland to play in both games. And he thinks Sandy Leon will catch today.