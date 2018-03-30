The Amalgamated Squash Chowder and Development Corp. Club’s annual winter squash tournament wrapped up on March 24
Keene’s Josh Houle finished the day without a loss, besting Keene’s Marc Ducharme in a final that included one overtime game.
Russ Cobb of Harrisville took third place, beating Rob Farnsworth of Keene, two games to one. Jim Rousmaniere of Roxbury won the consolation final against Keene’s Doug Brown.
The ASC&D Club, located on Martin Street in Keene, was built in 1915 for a private residence. It is now North America’s oldest freestanding squash court.