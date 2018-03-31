Franklin Pierce 5, Merrimack 4 — John Friday drove Brad Roberto in with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th to give the Ravens the walk-off win. Stephen Octave scored Friday in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at four. Friday was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs on the day, while Stephen Octave was 3-for-3 with a three-run shot. Starter John Amendola threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. The Ravens (14-8-1, 4-2) host Merrimack for a doubleheader today at noon and 3 p.m.
Keene State 24, Eastern Connecticut State 13 — Jon Nassif led the way for the Owls with six goals and an assist. Keene State (4-4, 1-0) ran out to a 6-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Hunter Arnold chipped in with four goals and three assists, while Anthony Marcella, Paul Beling, Jordain Caito, Connor Nolan and Mitch Hale all scored twice. Matt Howe was credited with the win, making two stops on eight shots in 42 minutes, 51 seconds of play. JJ Tinney and Chase Chamberlin split the rest of the game. Chamberlin didn’t see a shot, but Tinney made two saves on nine shots. The Owls host UMass Dartmouth today at 1 p.m.
Bentley 5, Franklin Pierce 4 — Trailing by three, the Ravens scored twice in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one, but couldn’t climb all the way back in the first game of a doubleheader. Kaitlyn Rooney singled to left field, driving in Ashley Rosario and Jess Rego. Cassidy Sorenson notched the other two RBI, going 2-for-4 on the day. Cyrena Zemaitis was handed the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 1.2 innings with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Bentley 3, Franklin Pierce 1 — In the second game of the day, the Ravens scored just one run — an RBI single in the third inning by Bre Eastlick. Cassidy Sorenson was 2-for-3 on the day, but the Ravens’ offense was stifled by Kayleigh Fitzpatrick, who tossed a complete-game shutout. Sabrina LoMonaco was credited with the loss for the Ravens, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with three walks. Franklin Pierce (4-11, 1-4) plays at Bentley Monday at 4 p.m.