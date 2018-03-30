Expecting your first baby or looking for engaging activities for your energetic toddler? Where do you start? Luckily, an upcoming event on April 15 has parents of even the youngest of children covered.
The Cheshire Children’s Museum’s 4th annual Monadnock Baby & Toddler Expo will be held Sunday, April 15, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St. in Keene. The success of the expo has enabled it to grow every year, and this year promises to be another fun and informative community event for parents, according Deb Ganley, executive director of the Cheshire Children’s Museum.
With vendors and local experts offering everything from prenatal yoga and massage to area preschools, recreational programs and children’s retailers, there’s no end to the information parents will find at this year’s expo. Ganley said the confirmed vendors for this year’s expo include preschools, prenatal yoga and massage therapists, birthing providers, health and wellness organizations, retailers of children’s products such as clothing, books, cloth diapers and toys, as well as local play groups and arts education classes for toddlers.
One of the expo’s favorite local vendors of the latest baby and children’s products, Toy City of Keene, is also back this year with an array of gear to meet every expectant parent and young child’s needs. From cribs and car seats to games and toys, Toy City owner Steve Levy is a wealth of information on the current trends and quality brands.
In addition to exhibiting at the expo, several of the vendors will also once again host educational workshops for parents. Keep checking the Cheshire Children’s Museum Facebook page for updated information on workshop topics and times, said Ganley.
New to the expo this year, Ganley said, is a mega-sized raffle of a basket full of gift certificates donated by the vendors. And there is no purchase necessary for raffle entry; simply visit a set number of vendor booths to receive punches on your punch card and drop it into the raffle to win this impressive grand prize.
Another recent addition to the expo is the children’s photo contest. This year’s theme was funny, explained Ganley, and the contest was open to children ages birth to 4 years old. Although the deadline for entry has passed, the Top 10 finalists’ photos will be on display at the expo for the public to vote for the funniest baby photo. The winner will be announced at the end of the expo and will take home a free mini photo session with local photographer Erin of Little Foto.
Don’t worry if you have to bring the little ones along with you because MoCo Arts will be keeping young attendees busy with movement activities and Fergus the Frog, the Cheshire Children’s Museum mascot, will be on-hand to interact with the children and to pose for photos.
And it’s all free!
For more information, visit cheshirechildrensmuseum.org or check for updates on the Cheshire Children’s Museum Facebook page.