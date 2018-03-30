For Sale — Please!!
I met a woman a year ago and thought she might be right for me
Of course I met her in a bar with lights, so dim you could barely see
I helped her move in all her things and that’s just what they were
Tons and tons of makeup and boxes of who knows what
So damn much stuff, I can’t keep my closets shut
All she brought in was an attitude that I should have seen before
Now I can’t get her out of my bed or even help her find the door
She’s never done a lick of work and I don’t think she knows the word
And anytime I make suggestions she thinks they are absurd
To draw her to the door, I bought some flowers and placed them in the hall
But she said, “That damn smell is killing me” and asked for Tylenol
For some time I was without a plan or even knowledge of how to begin it
And then finally it came to me, I’ll put my house up for sale and sell it with her in it
My plan fell through as you have guessed; it all was just in vain
So I left her in the house and I have moved to Spain.
LEE F. JOHNSON
Swanzey