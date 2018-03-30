A bill in the state Legislature that would create a tax loophole and decrease state revenues by millions recently slipped through the N.H. House.
Although there was a request for a floor debate on House Bill 1686, the request was denied and the bill was marshaled through almost entirely along party lines.
While honest and thoughtful discussion was not allowed, legislation that puts undue pressure on local property taxes needs to be brought to light. I am writing to share my prepared remarks regarding HB 1686 with the taxpaying citizens of New Hampshire.
House Bill 1686 broadens the Education Tax Credit program beyond businesses to allow individual interest-and-dividends taxpayers to participate as well. Currently, businesses donate money to an education scholarship organization and receive credits against their business-profits tax. Individuals participating would receive credits against their I&D taxes.
The ETC has not been very popular with businesses. There are other much more appealing tax breaks. By including individual taxpayers, however, the program would become very popular, very quickly— especially since high-income taxpayers who take advantage of this would make a profit!
By stacking state ETCs with charitable tax deductions at the federal level, wealthy taxpayers would end up receiving more money back than they donated. With a return on investment exceeding 20 percent, it won’t take very long for financial planners and tax accountants to make this very, very popular.
Proponents claim this tax credit is available to “all” I&D taxpayers. However, with the profit-making potential for high-end donors, these tax credits — which are limited — will most certainly be gobbled up well before tax season approaches for most. The program’s $5.1 million annual cap would easily be reached, which means $5.1 million in potential state tax revenues would be siphoned off to private — including religious — schools each year. We know the constitutionality of this remains in question, and meanwhile, the New York-based scholarship organization running the program would collect 10 percent of these millions in donations as administrative fees.
Where does this leave the state when millions of potential tax dollars are diverted? We know how the budgeting process works. A $5 million hole in annual state revenues (or $10 million over the biennium) would require either a new revenue stream or a budget cut. Since no new revenue stream is proposed in the bill, a $10 million loss would force cuts in critical state services, as well as the downshifting of this burden to the local level — yet again.
I for one, do not support a bill that would put undue pressure on local property taxpayers in order to create a tax loophole for a wealthy few.
I voted no on HB 1686 in order to protect the property taxpayers of Milford and all Granite Staters. HB 1686 heads to the Senate next.
If you feel like your property taxes are high enough, share your concerns about the bill with Senate Ways and Means committee members: Sens. Daniels, D’Allesandro, Feltes, Guida and Sanborn. Sens. Daniels and Sanborn are two of the bill’s sponsors.