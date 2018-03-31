There is nothing in the Second Amendment that extends personal gun ownership to every weapon that exists, because the framers of the Constitution had no way of knowing about the extreme firepower now available to ordinary citizens.
We still have prohibitions on some types of weapons such as nukes, machine guns, grenades, rocket launchers, flame-throwers and chemical weapons.
Too many people confuse want with need. They believe that because they want an AR-15 or similar weapon, they should be able to buy one. The problem is that they don’t need one. No one does.
This weapon and others like it, especially with the use of high capacity magazines and bump stocks, were designed to kill large numbers of people in a short amount of time. Anyone who thinks they need one for hunting should consider another sport. Real hunters use traditional hunting rifles and often one bullet.
Right now the police are out-gunned due to the proliferation of these deadly weapons. It is highly irresponsible for the gun industry to make them, for gun shops to sell them, and for the NRA to promote them and attempt to totally deregulate the ownership of guns.
No one would think of parenting, teaching, owning a car, etc. without any regulations. The result would be a disaster, just like the disaster that weak gun control has visited upon us in the form of mass shootings.
How many more mass murders with assault-type weapons are we going to tolerate?
I am a Vietnam-era veteran and have no problem with the Second Amendment, but it has been grossly misinterpreted and obscenely applied. It is time that the NRA is stood up to and its influence on our legislators eliminated.
No one solution is sufficient, but a few changes would significantly reduce the number and extent of mass shootings. For example: banning assault-type weapons and high capacity magazines; having police be able to identify walking “time bombs” and confiscate their guns; requiring a three-day waiting period as well a an age limit of 21 for buying any kind of gun; requiring concealed weapons permits to be issued by local police departments; not allowing people on the terror list to buy guns; and banning bump stocks.
These commonsense measures will not guarantee that someone with a gun won’t become a mass murderer, but they will save many lives and enhance the civility of our society.
LEO SANDY
P.O. Box 44
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.