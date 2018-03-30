I’d like to offer my congratulations to The Apothecary on Main Street. Today will be the pharmacy’s last day as it finally closes.
But it’s not a sad occasion, it’s one we should celebrate. The women who own the store and work there have decided to retire — good for them.
For 50 years, this traditional compounding pharmacy has served the needs of our community, dispensing hand-made prescriptions to our people and pets. More than that, it has become an enduring institution which represents the best of Keene. How many Americans know the name of their pharmacist? How many people have a daily conversation with a store owner?
That’s why I love stopping into Luca’s, The Stage or Pedraza’s for a drink or dinner. Keene is like Cheers — everybody knows your name. It’s a culture we should nurture.
As the doors close at The Apothecary, let’s celebrate 50 years of Keene, half a century of warm welcomes and a legacy of community spirit.
Congratulations Mary, Susie, Anne, Susie and Linda, I wish you all the best.
GEORGE S. HANSEL
Keene City Councilor
84 Elm St.
Keene
