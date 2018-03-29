The contents of the news these days prompted the following:
A Strange Land Now
Coming from many a varied location
The spread of death created this nation
Designed to manifest high ideals
A place like heaven, only made real
Once the land of all our dreams
But now become one of extremes
People are further and further apart
No one is coming from the heart
Once we knew how to compromise
But proximal unity has met its demise
How do we come together again?
Meet in peace if not as friends?
CHRIS MANNING-GRAY
51 Greenwood Ave.
Keene
