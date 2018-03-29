The contents of the news these days prompted the following:

A Strange Land Now

Coming from many a varied location

The spread of death created this nation

Designed to manifest high ideals

A place like heaven, only made real

Once the land of all our dreams

But now become one of extremes

People are further and further apart

No one is coming from the heart

Once we knew how to compromise

But proximal unity has met its demise

How do we come together again?

Meet in peace if not as friends?

CHRIS MANNING-GRAY

51 Greenwood Ave.

Keene