I have closely followed the Vermont Yankee sale to NorthStar since the intended purchase was first announced in November 2016, and have attended several public hearings and community briefings with NorthStar CEO Scott State.
The suggestion that NorthStar excluded the Conservation Law Foundation and the public from its plans is preposterous. Yes, certain business-sensitive documents containing details of a proprietary nature were kept from the general public to protect confidential industry secrets. Case intervenors, on the other hand, have had sufficient access to relevant NorthStar documents to allow for a fair, transparent process. Members of the public had available very detailed information through the online portal of the Vermont Public Utilities Commission and from testimony given in public hearings and forums.
Alone among case intervenors, only CLF has declined to sign the memorandum of understanding. Nor, apparently, did CLF publicly say how much money, in dollars and cents, would satisfy its concerns. One must ask if CFL’s “lack of transparency” claim may also be motivated by other concerns.
To say that Entergy is off the hook should issues arise several years from now is completely inaccurate. NorthStar and Entergy both agreed to raise the financial provisions to cover the state’s stringent requirements for financial security. A high bar was set and they cleared it.
If this deal is good enough for the state, CLF and other concerned individuals should be reassured of NorthStar’s capability. In addition, the NRC has made it clear that they would pursue the original owners to get needed money, if necessary. This was Congress’ original intent — that the government not be stuck paying for the cleanup. Remember that Congress had been stuck with lots of Superfund sites.
Sincerely,
HOWARD SHAFFER
62 Goodwin Road
Enfield
(This writer was a startup engineer at Vermont Yankee from July 1970 to May 1972.)
