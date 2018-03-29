I am getting used to the problem The Sentinel has counting people in the square.
At a rally last year, a math friend from the college carefully counted the number crossing at the corner to get to the square and came up with almost 400. This was told to The Sentinel and, if I remember, they reported 200 in the paper.
This weekend it was even worse. The author of the front-page story reported that the turnout here was large but “modest in comparison” (to Boston and Washington, no less!) and I guess to prove how modest it was she said “dozens gathered in the square.”
I can’t believe that a careful journalist would characterize that crowd as “dozens.” How many is that, five dozen, six dozen? Given the number of people in the square, as well as those coming and going for the whole two hours, I would say “several hundred,” although probably conservative, would be a much better description. It was a big crowd.
TOM DUSTON
202 Stage Road
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.