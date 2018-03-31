Recently, Carol Hill wrote to Reader Opinion: “Congress should have to view murdered children” (March 20).
She wrote: “Please force members of Congress to view the destroyed bodies of the precious children killed … as a result of the massacres using assault rifles.”
Aside from the fact that few can describe what an “assault rifle” is, Hill does make a good point. But I would go just a bit further. E.g.:
Dr. Leah Torres, an OB/GYN in Salt Lake City, Utah, said that when she performs certain abortions she cuts the vocal cord of the baby so “there’s really no opportunity” for the child to scream. She also described herself as a “uterus ripper outer” because she performs hysterectomies. (This is according to CNSnews.com, Lifesitenews.com and other sources).
So, I propose that Congress should also view the destroyed, dismembered bodies of male and female pre-born babies, especially those of doctor Leah Torres.
Paraphrasing Carol Hill: Maybe then our legislators will finally admit that the slaughter of the pre-born has no place in any civilized, humane society.
EUGENE R. DeLALLA
P.O. Box 653
Winchester
