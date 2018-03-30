We are writing in opposition to Senate Bill 525, which would restrict state-funded adult education programs solely to legal residents.
As members of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, a small local organization dedicated to advocating for fair and humane treatment for immigrants, we view this as yet one more illustration of a pattern of hostility and demonization of those who are different.
This bill limits education to “legal residents,” but this term does not take into consideration all of the complexities of immigration status. Many law-abiding immigrants, navigating the various application processes, are not technically “legal residents.” Do we really want to deny an asylum seeker, someone whom ICE has judged to have credible fear and is awaiting their asylum hearing, the ability to learn English? Do we want immigrants, awarded temporary protected status because of a disaster in their country of origin, to be refused access to English classes?
Senate Bill 525 would create an administrative and moral burden for educators whose work it is to welcome and instruct all who come to learn English, while at the same time preparing them for civic engagement and entry into the workforce.
One of the sponsors of this bill contends that it will focus tax money on those who can work legally in the state. This is a very narrow perspective. Legal immigrants with temporary work visas often have nonworking spouses who wish to become full members of the community, but lack English. Learning English, they are better able to understand the education their children are receiving, they are better able to negotiate the health care system their families use, and they are better able to fully participate in and give back to their communities.
This bill is simply mean-spirited and contrary to our country’s fundamental values. Learning a new language is not an easy task for adults. Newcomers to this country labor to learn English in order to become more productive members of our communities. Excluding them is as un-American as it gets.
Having already passed in the Senate, this bill will now be taken up in the House. Please contact your representatives and urge them to oppose SB 525.
NICOLE DEMAREST
288 Church St.
Keene
(for the membership of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership)
